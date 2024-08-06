240806-N-ZU848-1308

Ensign Connor McPherson, from Havre De Grace, Maryland, and Lt. Kyle Engelhardt from, Fairfax Station, Virginia instruct Midshipman Edward Sundberg, from Homer, Alaska, and Sean Mills, from Lawrenceville, New Jersey, in operation of equipment on the bridge aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) while underway in the South China Sea, Aug. 6, 2024. The Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the U.S. Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam Craft)

