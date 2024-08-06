Midshipmen from the U.S. Naval Academy prepare dinner for the crew aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) while underway in the South China Sea, Aug. 6, 2024. The Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the U.S. Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam Craft)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2024 Date Posted: 08.10.2024 02:20 Photo ID: 8582395 VIRIN: 240806-N-ZU848-1208 Resolution: 4142x2762 Size: 1.15 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 240806-N-ZU848-1208 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Adam Craft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.