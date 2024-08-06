An Army camouflage pattern lays on a sewing machine to be customized into a new design in Honolulu, Hawaii, Oct. 3, 2023. The designer, Spc. Justin Ryan, an all-wheeled vehicle mechanic for the 8th Special Troops Battalion, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, buys jeans from local thrift stores and upcycles them.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2024 21:02
|Photo ID:
|8582299
|VIRIN:
|200306-A-A5006-7212
|Resolution:
|1242x1553
|Size:
|466.27 KB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th TSC Soldier creates sustainable fashion designs: Seams legit [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Devin Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
8th TSC Soldier creates sustainable fashion designs: Seams legit
No keywords found.