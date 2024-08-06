8th TSC Soldier creates sustainable fashion designs: Seams legit

An Army camouflage pattern lays on a sewing machine to be customized into a new design in Honolulu, Hawaii, Oct. 3, 2023. The designer, Spc. Justin Ryan, an all-wheeled vehicle mechanic for the 8th Special Troops Battalion, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, buys jeans from local thrift stores and upcycles them.

