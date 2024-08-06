Spc. Justin Ryan, an all-wheeled vehicle mechanic for the 8th Special Troops Battalion, 8th Theater Sustainment Command models his custom jean designs in Honolulu, Hawaii, Oct. 3, 2023. Ryan’s upcycling designs are his creative and sustainable approach to transforming waste materials into high-end clothing.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2024 21:05
|Photo ID:
|8582297
|VIRIN:
|231003-A-A5006-2216
|Resolution:
|1440x1440
|Size:
|1018.43 KB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th TSC Soldier creates sustainable fashion designs: Seams legit [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Devin Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
8th TSC Soldier creates sustainable fashion designs: Seams legit
No keywords found.