8th TSC Soldier creates sustainable fashion designs: Seams legit

Spc. Justin Ryan, an all-wheeled vehicle mechanic for the 8th Special Troops Battalion, 8th Theater Sustainment Command models his custom jean designs in Honolulu, Hawaii, Oct. 3, 2023. Ryan’s upcycling designs are his creative and sustainable approach to transforming waste materials into high-end clothing.

