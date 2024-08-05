Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th TSC Soldier creates sustainable fashion designs: Seams legit [Image 3 of 5]

    8th TSC Soldier creates sustainable fashion designs: Seams legit

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Spc. Devin Davis 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Spc. Justin Ryan, an all-wheeled vehicle mechanic for the 8th Special Troops Battalion, 8th Theater Sustainment Command sews a custom jean design for his fashion business in Honolulu, Hawaii, Aug. 8, 2024. Ryan’s upcycling designs are his creative and sustainable approach to transforming waste materials into high-end clothing.

