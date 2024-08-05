8th TSC Soldier creates sustainable fashion designs: Seams legit

Spc. Justin Ryan, an all-wheeled vehicle mechanic for the 8th Special Troops Battalion, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, and his wife, Spc. Kayla Francisco, the religious affairs specialist for the 8th STB, model Ryan’s custom jean designs in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 10, 2023. Ryan’s upcycling designs are his creative and sustainable approach to transforming waste materials into high-end clothing.
