240809-N-SS900-1189 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 9, 2024) Capt. William Wiley, left, salutes Capt. Kenneth Douglas, right, to relieve him as the new commander for Submarine Squadron (COMSUBRON) 11 during a change of command ceremony held aboard Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Hampton (SSN 767) at Naval Base Point Loma, Aug. 9, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron T. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2024 16:49
|Photo ID:
|8581996
|VIRIN:
|240809-N-SS900-1189
|Resolution:
|4877x3251
|Size:
|3.66 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander Submarine Squadron 11 Holds a Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Aaron Smith, identified by DVIDS