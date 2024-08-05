Commander Submarine Squadron 11 Holds a Change of Command

240809-N-SS900-1189 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 9, 2024) Capt. William Wiley, left, salutes Capt. Kenneth Douglas, right, to relieve him as the new commander for Submarine Squadron (COMSUBRON) 11 during a change of command ceremony held aboard Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Hampton (SSN 767) at Naval Base Point Loma, Aug. 9, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron T. Smith)

