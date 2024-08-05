Submarine Squadron 11 Holds Change of Command

SAN DIEGO (NNS) – Capt. Will Wiley relieved Capt. Kenneth Douglas as Commander, Submarine Squadron 11 (CSS-11) in a change of command ceremony held aboard the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Hampton (SSN 767) at Naval Base Point Loma, Aug. 9.



Rear Adm. Richard Seif, Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, was the guest speaker at the ceremony. Seif presented Douglas with the Legion of Merit and offered his reflections on Douglas’ tenure at CSS-11.



“The legacy Ken leaves behind at Squadron 11 is his pursuit of warfighting readiness and agility for support organizations on Point Loma, key enablers for our submarines at the tip of the spear, and the many accomplishments of his team of over 1300 Sailors, five fast-attack submarines, a floating dry-dock, and Navy's undersea rescue unit,” said Seif. “Thank you for your steadfast leadership, and we wish you and your family all the best in D.C., where you will support our entire submarine community.”



Since assuming command of CSS-11 in May 2022, Douglas has mentored 14 commanding officers and certified submarines for three Western Pacific deployments, two Southern Command deployments, an Arctic deployment, and two inter-fleet transfers. He significantly improved Squadron processes for deployment preparations and certifications by incorporating real-world lessons learned and a greater emphasis on warfighting, and spearheaded the development of Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach as an expeditionary logistics hub for submarines.



Under Douglas’ leadership, CSS-11 hosted President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for the initial AUKUS announcement in 2022. Douglas also spearheaded the first major fire-focused full scale exercise in San Diego, implementing corrective actions from the USS Bonhomme Richard fire in 2020.



“Serving as the commander of this talented and hardworking group of Sailors and submarines has been the opportunity of a lifetime,” said Douglas. “I thank you all for your tireless efforts in supporting our team and preparing our crews for their critical national missions. You are no doubt in capable hands and I look forward to seeing you continue to push the envelope for Capt. Wiley, just as you have done for me.”



Upon assuming command of CSS-11, Wiley addressed his staff for the first time as the new commander.



"This squadron has an incredible reputation in our community, and after observing this staff in action, it is easy to see why," Wiley said. “I am excited about the road ahead for Squadron 11 and I feel blessed to get to be part of this team of warfighters.”



Wiley arrives at CSS-11 after a tour at the Office of the Secretary of Defense – Policy, where he served as a Military Assistant to Assistant Secretary of Defense for Strategy, Plans, and Capabilities, Dr. Mara Karlin. Raised in Elberton, Georgia, he is a 2000 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, where he received a Bachelor of Science in Political Science. He also holds a Master of Arts in National Security Studies from Georgetown University.



Submarine Squadron 11, now commanded by Capt. Wiley, is headquartered at Naval Base Point Loma, California, and reports to Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, headquartered in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. CSS-11 provides training, material and personnel readiness support for the medium auxiliary floating dry dock ARCO (ARDM 5), Undersea Rescue Command (URC) and five Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines capable of supporting various missions, including: anti-submarine warfare; anti-ship warfare; strike warfare; and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.



For more information, contact SPSC_CSS11_PAO@navy.mil, call +1 (619) 553-1278, or visit our command website at https://www.csp.navy.mil/css11/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2024 Date Posted: 08.09.2024 16:59 Story ID: 478265 Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 54 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Submarine Squadron 11 Holds Change of Command, by PO1 Tiarra Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.