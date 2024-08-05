Commander Submarine Squadron 11 Holds a Change of Command

240809-N-SS900-1114 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 9, 2024) Rear Adm. Richard Seif, Commander, Submarine Force U.S. Pacific Fleet, presents a Legion of Merit certificate to Capt. Kenneth Douglas during a change of command ceremony for Commander Submarine Squadron (COMSUBRON) 11 held aboard Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Hampton (SSN 767) at Naval Base Point Loma, Aug. 9, 2024. During the ceremony, Capt. William Wiley relieved Douglas as commander of COMSUBRON 11. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron T. Smith)

