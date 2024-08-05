240809-N-SS900-1222 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 9, 2024) Rear Adm. Richard Seif, Commander, Submarine Force U.S. Pacific Fleet, passes through sideboys during a change of command ceremony for Commander Submarine Squadron (COMSUBRON) 11 held aboard Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Hampton (SSN 767) at Naval Base Point Loma, Aug. 9, 2024. During the ceremony, Capt. William Wiley relieved Capt. Kenneth Douglas as commander of COMSUBRON 11. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron T. Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2024 Date Posted: 08.09.2024 16:49 Photo ID: 8582000 VIRIN: 240809-N-SS900-1222 Resolution: 6339x4226 Size: 5.4 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander Submarine Squadron 11 Holds a Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Aaron Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.