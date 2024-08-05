Commander Submarine Squadron 11 Holds a Change of Command

240809-N-SS900-1222 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 9, 2024) Rear Adm. Richard Seif, Commander, Submarine Force U.S. Pacific Fleet, passes through sideboys during a change of command ceremony for Commander Submarine Squadron (COMSUBRON) 11 held aboard Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Hampton (SSN 767) at Naval Base Point Loma, Aug. 9, 2024. During the ceremony, Capt. William Wiley relieved Capt. Kenneth Douglas as commander of COMSUBRON 11. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron T. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2024 16:49
|Photo ID:
|8582000
|VIRIN:
|240809-N-SS900-1222
|Resolution:
|6339x4226
|Size:
|5.4 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
