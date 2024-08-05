Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medic-X for all Airmen Medics [Image 4 of 5]

    Medic-X for all Airmen Medics

    HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Jasmine Braswell 

    Air Combat Command

    A unique part to this training is the simulation capability, housed at the 633rd Medical Group at Joint Base Langley-Eustis. On Aug. 8, 2024, the hands-on experience is achieved by utilizing high fidelity manikins.

    Air Combat Command
    Readiness
    JBLE
    AFMS
    Medic-X

