A room at the 633rd Medical Group on Aug. 8, 2024, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis is prepped for Medic-X training. Medic-X training is a strategic initiative designed to train all medical Airmen to provide foundational clinical support.
|08.08.2024
|08.09.2024 09:06
|8580809
|240808-F-VN013-1015
|4481x3201
|2.76 MB
|HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
|4
|0
This work, Medic-X for all Airmen Medics, by Jasmine Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
