Medic-X for all Airmen Medics

Members of the Education and Training unit at the 633rd Medical Group participate in Medic-X training at Joint Base Langley-Eustis on Aug. 8, 2024. The skills they learn are needed in a deployed environment where the priority is saving lives.

