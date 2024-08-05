Medic-X for all Airmen Medics

Members of the Education and Training unit at the 633rd Medical Group participate in Medic-X training at Joint Base Langley-Eustis on Aug. 8, 2024. An administrator doesn’t typically do hands-on training patient care, but for the future fight every teammate is needed.

