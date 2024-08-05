Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medic-X for all Airmen Medics

    Medic-X for all Airmen Medics

    HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Jasmine Braswell 

    Air Combat Command

    Members of the Education and Training unit at the 633rd Medical Group participate in Medic-X training at Joint Base Langley-Eustis on Aug. 8, 2024. An administrator doesn’t typically do hands-on training patient care, but for the future fight every teammate is needed.

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 09:06
    Photo ID: 8580811
    VIRIN: 240808-F-VN013-1131
    Resolution: 5152x3680
    Size: 3.68 MB
    Location: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Air Combat Command
    Readiness
    JBLE
    AFMS
    Medic-X

