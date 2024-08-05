Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Launch and Recovery Operations

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    07.17.2024

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (July 17, 2024) U.S. Marines from the 2nd Force Reconnaissance Company, assigned to Task Force 61/2, conduct launch and recovery operations from the deck of Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Georgia (SSGN 729) while underway in the Mediterranean Sea July 17, 2024. Headquartered in Naples, Italy, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo)

