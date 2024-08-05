MEDITERRANEAN SEA (July 17, 2024) The Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Georgia (SSGN 729), assigned to Task Force 69, operates on the surface in preparation for nighttime training operations in the Mediterranean Sea July 17, 2024. Headquartered in Naples, Italy, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo)

