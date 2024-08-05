MEDITERRANEAN SEA (July 27, 2024) U.S. Marines from the 2nd Force Reconnaissance Company, assigned to Task Force 61/2, conduct dive training out of the dry deck shelter of Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Georgia (SSGN 729) while underway in the Mediterranean Sea July 27, 2024. Headquartered in Naples, Italy, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2024 Date Posted: 08.09.2024 06:38 Photo ID: 8580681 VIRIN: 240727-N-DE439-1002 Resolution: 1106x766 Size: 122.33 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 15 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dive Training [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.