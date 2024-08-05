Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMFP corpsman embarks on new journey as Navy Chaplain [Image 6 of 6]

    NMFP corpsman embarks on new journey as Navy Chaplain

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr. 

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific

    Ensign Sandra Parker-Ansah’s husband Daniel carries their two-year-old son Damian during Parker-Ansah’s commissioning ceremony at the Naval Medical Forces Pacific headquarters, Aug. 2. Parker-Ansah, a native of Ghana, was commissioned as a Naval officer in the Navy Chaplain Corps. Daniel and Damian have been a source of her strength and resilience in pursuit of her goals.

    “My beloved son, Damien, you make all the hassle worthed,” she said during her commissioning ceremony. “Thank you for choosing me to be your mother. I really found the strength I didn’t know I embodied. I hope someday when you’re old enough, you will be proud of me. My handsome and gentle husband, thank you so much for standing by me. You are my gift from God wrapped in human form, and I love you dearly.” (U.S. Navy photo by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr.)

