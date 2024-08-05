Ensign Sandra Parker-Ansah passes a ceremonial silver dollar to Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Eugene Capuli, administration leading petty officer for Naval Medical Forces Pacific, during her commissioning ceremony at the NMFP headquarters, Aug. 2. Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Michael Seymour, Gas Turbine Systems Technician Electrical 1st Class Eunice Appiah, and Capuli received the ceremonial dollar coin and rendered the first salute to Parker-Ansah as a Naval officer in the Navy Chaplain Corps during the ceremony.



The U.S. Navy Chaplain Corps promotes the spiritual, religious, moral, and personal well-being of Navy and Marine Corps members. Comprising clergy from various religious traditions, the Chaplain Corps supports service members' free exercise of religion and provides vital support in times of adversity, reinforcing morale and ethical conduct during military operations.



Hailing from Ghana, Parker-Ansah graduated from Accra Girls Senior High School, Accra Region, Ghana, in 2008, a bustling institution with a student body of approximately 10,000. Her academic pursuits took her to the London School of Business and Finance in the United Kingdom, where she earned a degree in economics and statistics in 2012. She further honed her skills and knowledge at Duke University, graduating in 2016 with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. By 2018, she had completed a Master of Business Administration in Healthcare Administration from Emory University and is currently on track to graduate from Liberty University in 2025 with a Master of Divinity, focusing on Military Chaplaincy. (U.S. Navy photo by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2024 Date Posted: 08.08.2024 20:29 Photo ID: 8580135 VIRIN: 240802-N-PU282-1033 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 8.16 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMFP corpsman embarks on new journey as Navy Chaplain [Image 6 of 6], by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.