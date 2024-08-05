NMFP corpsman embarks on new journey as Navy Chaplain

Daniel Ansah places the officer cover onto his wife Ensign Sandra Parker-Ansah during Parker-Ansah’s commissioning ceremony at the Naval Medical Forces Pacific headquarters, Aug. 2. Parker-Ansah, a native of Ghana, was commissioned as a Naval officer in the Navy Chaplain Corps. She aims to bridge healthcare and chaplaincy in the Navy, leveraging her background as a registered nurse and her advanced degrees in healthcare administration and divinity. Parker-Ansah’s husband Daniel and their two-year-old son Damian have been a source of her strength and resilience in pursuit of her goals.



“My beloved son, Damien, you make all the hassle worthed,” she said during her commissioning ceremony. “Thank you for choosing me to be your mother. I really found the strength I didn’t know I embodied. I hope someday when you’re old enough, you will be proud of me. My handsome and gentle husband, thank you so much for standing by me. You are my gift from God wrapped in human form, and I love you dearly.” (U.S. Navy photo by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr.)

