Mark Boman, chief of staff, Naval Medical Forces Pacific Parker-Ansah presents a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal to Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sandra Parker-Ansah for exceptional meritorious service in her multiple roles with NMFP during Parker-Ansah’s commissioning ceremony, Aug 2. Parker-Ansah was commissioned as a Naval officer in the Navy Chaplain Corps. She aims to bridge healthcare and chaplaincy in the Navy, leveraging her background as a registered nurse and her advanced degrees in healthcare administration and divinity.



Hailing from Ghana, Parker-Ansah graduated from Accra Girls Senior High School, Accra Region, Ghana, in 2008, a bustling institution with a student body of approximately 10,000.

Her academic pursuits took her to the London School of Business and Finance in the United Kingdom, where she earned a degree in economics and statistics in 2012. She further honed her skills and knowledge at Duke University, graduating in 2016 with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. By 2018, she had completed a Master of Business Administration in Healthcare Administration from Emory University and is currently on track to graduate from Liberty University in 2025 with a Master of Divinity, focusing on Military Chaplaincy. (U.S. Navy photo by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2024 Date Posted: 08.08.2024 20:29 Photo ID: 8580155 VIRIN: 240802-N-PU282-1020 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 7.8 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMFP corpsman embarks on new journey as Navy Chaplain [Image 6 of 6], by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.