Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin tours the Air Force Safety Center at Kirtland Air Force Base on Aug. 6. Allvin sat through briefings discussing the role the safety center on Kirtland fulfills in the greater Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tallon Bratton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2024 Date Posted: 08.08.2024 16:13 Photo ID: 8579830 VIRIN: 240806-F-TU760-1052 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.9 MB Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSAF and CMSAF visit Team Kirtland [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.