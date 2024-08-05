Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSAF and CMSAF visit Team Kirtland [Image 5 of 7]

    CSAF and CMSAF visit Team Kirtland

    ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tallon Bratton 

    377th Air Base Wing

    Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin tours the Air Force Safety Center at Kirtland Air Force Base on Aug. 6. Allvin sat through briefings discussing the role the safety center on Kirtland fulfills in the greater Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tallon Bratton)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 16:13
    Photo ID: 8579830
    VIRIN: 240806-F-TU760-1052
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.9 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Air Force Leadership
    Team Kirtland
    Gen. Allvin
    CMSAF Flosi
    Mission Kirtland Air Force Base

