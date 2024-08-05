Air Force Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi had lunch with command chiefs and senior enlisted leaders from Kirtland Air Force Base on Aug. 6. Chief Master Sgt. David A. Flosi was formally installed March 8 as the 20th Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tallon Bratton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2024 Date Posted: 08.08.2024 16:13 Photo ID: 8579825 VIRIN: 240806-F-TU760-1038 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.63 MB Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSAF and CMSAF visit Team Kirtland [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.