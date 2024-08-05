CSAF and CMSAF visit Team Kirtland

Air Force Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi had lunch with command chiefs and senior enlisted leaders from Kirtland Air Force Base on Aug. 6. Chief Master Sgt. David A. Flosi was formally installed March 8 as the 20th Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2024 16:13
|Photo ID:
|8579825
|VIRIN:
|240806-F-TU760-1038
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.63 MB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
