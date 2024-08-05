Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSAF and CMSAF visit Team Kirtland [Image 3 of 7]

    CSAF and CMSAF visit Team Kirtland

    ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tallon Bratton 

    377th Air Base Wing

    Air Force Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi tours Kirtland Underground Munitions Maintenance and Storage Complex, KUMMSC, at Kirtland Air Force Base on Aug. 6. Flosi met Airmen of the 898th Munitions Squadron and talked about his experience previously being stationed at the installation early in his Air Force career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tallon Bratton)

    Air Force Leadership
    Team Kirtland
    Gen. Allvin
    CMSAF Flosi
    Mission Kirtland Air Force Base

