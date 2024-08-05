CSAF and CMSAF visit Team Kirtland

Air Force Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi tours Kirtland Underground Munitions Maintenance and Storage Complex, KUMMSC, at Kirtland Air Force Base on Aug. 6. Flosi met Airmen of the 898th Munitions Squadron and talked about his experience previously being stationed at the installation early in his Air Force career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tallon Bratton)

