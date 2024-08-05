Air Force Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi tours Kirtland Underground Munitions Maintenance and Storage Complex, KUMMSC, at Kirtland Air Force Base on Aug. 6. Flosi met Airmen of the 898th Munitions Squadron and talked about his experience previously being stationed at the installation early in his Air Force career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2024 16:13
|Photo ID:
|8579824
|VIRIN:
|240806-F-TU760-1003
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSAF and CMSAF visit Team Kirtland [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.