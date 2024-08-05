Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin tours Kirtland Underground Munitions Maintenance and Storage Complex, KUMMSC, at Kirtland Air Force Base on Aug. 6. Teams from around the installation showcased how they’re effectively preparing for the Great Power Competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2024 16:13
|Photo ID:
|8579823
|VIRIN:
|240806-F-TU760-1002
|Resolution:
|3787x2515
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSAF and CMSAF visit Team Kirtland [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.