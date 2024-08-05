Task Force Pegasus Troopers get recognized by Command Sgt. Maj. Jeri Pihlaja, 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade command sergeant major, for setting up, catering, and managing the Victory Sustainment Conference on Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, Aug. 7, 2024. The 21st Theatre Sustainment Command hosted the conference to share and synchronize information across the sustainment enterprise in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Julian A. Winston)

