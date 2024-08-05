Col. Christopher Jones, 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade commander, speaks to Maj. Gen. Ronald R. Ragin, 21st Theater Sustainment Command commanding general, during the Victory Sustainment Conference on Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, Aug. 7, 2024. The 21st TSC hosted the conference to share and synchronize information across the sustainment enterprise in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Julian A. Winston)

