Maj. Gen. Ronald R. Ragin, 21st Theater Sustainment Command commanding general, speaks during the Victory Sustainment Conference on Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, Aug. 7, 2024. The 21st TSC hosted the conference to share and synchronize information across the sustainment enterprise in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Julian A. Winston)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2024 04:36
|Photo ID:
|8577838
|VIRIN:
|240807-A-XN888-1018
|Resolution:
|3126x2501
|Size:
|4.22 MB
|Location:
|FORWARD OPERATING SITE POWIDZ, PL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Victory Sustainment Conference [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Julian Winston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.