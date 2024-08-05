Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Victory Sustainment Conference [Image 4 of 8]

    Victory Sustainment Conference

    FORWARD OPERATING SITE POWIDZ, POLAND

    08.06.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Julian Winston 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Col. Christopher Jones, 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jeri Pihlaja, 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade command sergeant major, speak to guests during the Victory Sustainment Conference on Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, Aug. 6, 2024. The 21st Theatre Sustainment Command hosted the conference to share and synchronize information across the sustainment enterprise in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Julian A. Winston)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 04:36
    Photo ID: 8577836
    VIRIN: 240806-A-XN888-1010
    Resolution: 5168x3448
    Size: 4.33 MB
    Location: FORWARD OPERATING SITE POWIDZ, PL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Victory Sustainment Conference [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Julian Winston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Victory Sustainment Conference
    Victory Sustainment Conference
    Victory Sustainment Conference
    Victory Sustainment Conference
    Victory Sustainment Conference
    Victory Sustainment Conference
    Victory Sustainment Conference
    Victory Sustainment Conference

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sustainment
    Logistics
    Support
    Stronger Together
    target_news_europe
    USEURAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download