Col. Christopher Jones, 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jeri Pihlaja, 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade command sergeant major, speak to guests during the Victory Sustainment Conference on Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, Aug. 6, 2024. The 21st Theatre Sustainment Command hosted the conference to share and synchronize information across the sustainment enterprise in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Julian A. Winston)
