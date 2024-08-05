Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Ambassador to Italy Jack A. Markell visits Camp Darby [Image 6 of 7]

    U.S. Ambassador to Italy Jack A. Markell visits Camp Darby

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    01.08.2024

    Photo by Elena Baladelli 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Ambassador to Italy Jack Markell, left, visiting U.S. Army Garrison, Italy, Military Community Darby along with newly appointed Task Force Commander Southern European – Africa, commanding general U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Andrew C. Gainey, right. Camp Darby, Italy, Aug. 1, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2024
    Location: LIVORNO, IT
    This work, U.S. Ambassador to Italy Jack A. Markell visits Camp Darby [Image 7 of 7], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

