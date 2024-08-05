U.S. Ambassador to Italy Jack Markell, left, visiting U.S. Army Garrison, Italy, Military Community Darby along with newly appointed Task Force Commander Southern European – Africa, commanding general U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Andrew C. Gainey, right. Camp Darby, Italy, Aug. 1, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2024 03:45
|Photo ID:
|8577824
|VIRIN:
|240801-A-II094-1605
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.74 MB
|Location:
|LIVORNO, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Ambassador to Italy Jack A. Markell visits Camp Darby [Image 7 of 7], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.