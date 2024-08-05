From left, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Andrew C. Gainey, commanding general, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, U.S. Ambassador to Italy Jack Markell, U.S. Consul General in Florence Daniela Ballard and U.S. Army Garrison Italy Commander Col. Scott Horrigan pose for a group photo, during their informational visit to U.S. Army Garrison Italy, Darby Military Community, Italy, Aug. 1, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2024 03:45
|Photo ID:
|8577822
|VIRIN:
|240801-A-II094-1606
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.06 MB
|Location:
|LIVORNO, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Ambassador to Italy Jack A. Markell visits Camp Darby [Image 7 of 7], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.