U.S. Ambassador to Italy Jack A. Markell visits Camp Darby

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Andrew C. Gainey, commanding general, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, welcomes U.S. Ambassador to Italy, Jack Markell to his informational visit to U.S. Army Garrison, Italy, Darby Military Community. Camp Darby, Italy, Aug. 1, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)

