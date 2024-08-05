U.S. Ambassador to Italy Jack A. Markell visits Camp Darby

U.S. Ambassador to Italy, Jack Markell meets, Task Force Commander Southern European – Africa, commanding general U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Andrew C. Gainey’s wife Sophie, during his informational visit to U.S. Army Garrison, Italy, Darby Military Community. From left, U.S. Consul General in Florence Daniela Ballard, U.S. Ambassador to Italy, Jack Markell, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Andrew C. Gainey, his wife Sophie and Italian Army Col. Giuseppe Milano, Camp Darby Italian Base commander. Camp Darby, Italy, Aug. 1, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)

