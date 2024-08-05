Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pathological model of foot [Image 10 of 18]

    Pathological model of foot

    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Ian Herbst 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    This anatomical model of the foot of an American soldier depicting the hyperemic stage of trench foot shows the resulting third-degree frostbite. This soldier was treated at the Camp Carson Hospital Center near Colorado Springs, Colorado. Artist David Villasenor (1919-1987) made the cast of the patient’s foot to create this model on October 16, 1945. [M-550.10595] (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst.)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 13:49
    This work, Pathological model of foot [Image 18 of 18], by Ian Herbst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Frostbite
    World War II
    Medical Museum
    NMHM
    Gangrene
    Trench foot

