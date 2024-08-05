Pathological model of foot

This anatomical model of the foot of an American soldier depicting trench foot shows the resulting third-degree frostbite and gangrene. This soldier was treated at the Camp Carson Hospital Center near Colorado Springs, Colorado. Artist David Villasenor (1919-1987) made the cast of the patient’s foot to create this model on January 7, 1945. [M-550.10598] (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst.)

Date Taken: 06.12.2024 Date Posted: 08.07.2024 Photo ID: 8576509