    Pathological model of foot [Image 13 of 18]

    Pathological model of foot

    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Ian Herbst 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    This anatomical model of the feet of an American soldier depicting trench foot shows the resulting third-degree frostbite and gangrene (front pair). The soft tissue damage was severe enough to require the amputation of seven toes. This soldier was treated at the Camp Carson Hospital Center near Colorado Springs, Colorado. Artist David Villasenor (1919-1987) made the casts of the patient’s feet to create this model preoperatively on July 4, 1945, and postoperatively on October 2, 1945. [M-550.11058] (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst.)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 13:49
    Photo ID: 8576526
    VIRIN: 240613-O-TY520-1947
    Location: US
    Frostbite
    World War II
    Medical Museum
    NMHM
    Gangrene
    Trench foot

