Pathological model of foot

This anatomical model of the feet of an American soldier depicting trench foot shows the resulting third-degree frostbite and gangrene (front pair). The soft tissue damage was severe enough to require the amputation of seven toes. This soldier was treated at the Camp Carson Hospital Center near Colorado Springs, Colorado. Artist David Villasenor (1919-1987) made the casts of the patient’s feet to create this model preoperatively on July 4, 1945, and postoperatively on October 2, 1945. [M-550.11058] (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst.)

Date Taken: 06.12.2024 Date Posted: 08.07.2024 Photo ID: 8576531