USS Tripoli Crash Training

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Dvora Oswald, from American Samoa, right, learns about an MH-60S Sea Hawk from Aviation Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Christopher Lytle, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) as the ship operates in the Pacific Ocean, July 30, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danian C. Douglas)

