Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Tripoli Crash Training [Image 74 of 78]

    USS Tripoli Crash Training

    SAN DIEGO, PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Danian Douglas    

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240730-N-XP477-1098

    Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Gavin Mott, from Worcester, Massachusetts, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, right, teaches Sailors assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli’s (LHA 7) crash and salvage team about an MH-60S Sea Hawk as the ship operates in the Pacific Ocean, July 30, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danian C. Douglas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 03:25
    Photo ID: 8575222
    VIRIN: 240730-N-XP477-1098
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Crash Training [Image 78 of 78], by PO1 Danian Douglas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CH-47 Lands on USS Tripoli Flight Deck
    CH-47 Lands on USS Tripoli Flight Deck
    CH-47 Lands on USS Tripoli Flight Deck
    Frocking Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli
    CH-47 Lands on USS Tripoli Flight Deck
    Tripoli Sailors Participate in Aviation Medical Drill
    Frocking Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli
    Tripoli Sailors Participate in Aviation Medical Drill
    Underway Maintenance Aboard USS Tripoli
    Tripoli Sailors Participate in Aviation Medical Drill
    Underway Maintenance Aboard USS Tripoli
    Tripoli Sailors Participate in Aviation Medical Drill
    USS Tripoli Sailors Conduct Hydrostatic Test
    USS Tripoli Flight Operations
    Tripoli Sailors Participate in Aviation Medical Drill
    USS Tripoli Sailors Conduct Hydrostatic Test
    USS Tripoli Sailors Conduct Hydrostatic Test
    USS Tripoli Sailors Conduct Hydrostatic Test
    USS Tripoli Flight Operations
    USS Tripoli Flight Operations
    Tripoli Sailors Participate in Aviation Medical Drill
    USS Tripoli Flight Operations
    USS Tripoli Flight Operations
    USS Tripoli Sailors Test Missile Launchers
    USS Tripoli Flight Operations
    USS Tripoli Souldering
    USS Tripoli Battle Lantern Repair
    500/1000 LB Club aboard USS Tripoli
    500/1000 LB Club aboard USS Tripoli
    USS Tripoli Flight Operations
    Bridge Operations Aboard USS Tripoli
    USS Tripoli Battle Lantern Repair
    500/1000 LB Club aboard USS Tripoli
    500/1000 LB Club aboard USS Tripoli
    USS Tripoli Sailors Conduct Mass Egress Drill
    USS Tripoli Flight Operations
    USS Tripoli Sailors Test Missile Launchers
    Bridge Operations Aboard USS Tripoli
    CH-47 Lands on USS Tripoli Flight Deck
    500/1000 LB Club aboard USS Tripoli
    USS Tripoli Flight Deck Tractor Maintenance
    Electrical Safety Training Conducted Aboard USS Tripoli
    U.S. Army Chinook helicopter operations aboard USS Tripoli
    Electrical Safety Training Conducted Aboard USS Tripoli
    USS Tripoli Calibration Labratory
    USS Tripoli Flight Deck Tractor Maintenance
    USS Tripoli Sailors Conduct Mass Egress Drill
    Electrical Safety Training Conducted Aboard USS Tripoli
    USS Tripoli Sailors Conduct Mass Egress Drill
    Bridge Operations Aboard USS Tripoli
    USS Tripoli Sailors Conduct Mass Egress Drill
    Electrical Safety Training Conducted Aboard USS Tripoli
    Bridge Operations Aboard USS Tripoli
    USS Tripoli Sailors Conduct Mass Egress Drill
    USS Tripoli Sailors Conduct Hydrostatic Test
    USS Tripoli Flight Deck Tractor Maintenance
    Underway Maintenance Performed Aboard USS Tripoli
    Underway Maintenance Performed Aboard USS Tripoli
    Bridge Operations Aboard USS Tripoli
    U.S. Army Chinook helicopter operations aboard USS Tripoli
    Underway Maintenance Performed Aboard USS Tripoli
    Underway Maintenance Performed Aboard USS Tripoli
    Underway Maintenance Performed Aboard USS Tripoli
    USS Tripoli Berthing Inspection, Electrical Safety Training
    Underway Maintenance Performed Aboard USS Tripoli
    USS Tripoli Hardchargers of the Month
    Underway Maintenance Performed Aboard USS Tripoli
    USS Tripoli Hardchargers of the Month
    USS Tripoli Berthing Inspection, Electrical Safety Training
    USS Tripoli Berthing Inspection, Electrical Safety Training
    USS Tripoli Hardchargers of the Month
    USS Tripoli Crash Training
    USS Tripoli Crash Training
    USS Tripoli Crash Training
    USS Tripoli Crash Training
    USS Tripoli Crash Training
    USS Tripoli Crash Training
    USS Tripoli Crash Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Amphib
    Sailors
    USS Tripoli

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download