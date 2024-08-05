USS Tripoli Hardchargers of the Month

240731-N-ML799-2050

Capt. Gary A. Harrington, the commanding officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), left, awards Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Robert Melton, from Huntington Beach, California, with the “Hard-Charger of the Month” award for the month of May while the ship operates in the Pacific Ocean, July 31, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olivia Rucker)

