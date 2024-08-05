USS Tripoli Crash Training

240730-N-XP477-1139



Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Gavin Mott, from Worcester, Massachusetts, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, left, teaches Sailors assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli’s (LHA 7) crash and salvage team about an MH-60S Sea Hawk as the ship operates in the Pacific Ocean, July 30, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danian C. Douglas)

Date Taken: 07.30.2024