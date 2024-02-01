Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2024-2 Band Performs at SM Mall in Legazpi, Philippines [Image 7 of 7]

    Pacific Partnership 2024-2 Band Performs at SM Mall in Legazpi, Philippines

    LEGAZPI, PHILIPPINES

    08.04.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Gavin Arnoldhendershot 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    LEGAZPI, Philippines (Aug. 4, 2024) - Service members of the U.S. Pacific Partnership Band and musicians from the Armed Forces of the Philippines perform at the SM Mall in support of Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP24-2) in Legazpi, Philippines, Aug. 4, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gavin Arnoldhendershot)

