LEGAZPI, Philippines (Aug. 4, 2024) - Philippine Navy applicant Darlene Brioso, with the Philippine Navy Seabees Band, performs at SM Mall in Legazpi, Philippines in support of the Pacific Partnership 2024-2 mission, Aug. 4, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gavin Arnoldhendershot)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2024 Date Posted: 08.07.2024 01:02 Photo ID: 8575052 VIRIN: 240804-N-RM312-1121 Resolution: 4609x3292 Size: 1.46 MB Location: LEGAZPI, PH Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-2 Band Performs at SM Mall in Legazpi, Philippines [Image 7 of 7], by SA Gavin Arnoldhendershot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.