Pacific Partnership 2024-2 Band Performs at SM Mall in Legazpi, Philippines

LEGAZPI, Philippines (Aug. 4, 2024) - Australian Army Cpl. Jade O’Halloran, a singer with the Australian Army Band and the U.S. Pacific Partnership Band poses for a photo with locals at SM Mall during a Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP24-2) band performance in Legazpi, Philippines, Aug. 4, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gavin Arnoldhendershot)

