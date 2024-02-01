Pacific Partnership 2024-2 Band Performs at SM Mall in Legazpi, Philippines

LEGAZPI, Philippines (Aug. 4, 2024) - The U.S. Pacific Partnership Band performs at SM Mall in Legazpi, Philippines as a part of Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP24-2), Aug. 4, 2024. The U.S. Pacific Partnership Band is comprised of musicians from the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band and the Australian Army Band. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gavin Arnoldhendershot)

