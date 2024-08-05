Latvia and Michigan partner to refuel Navy P-8 Poseidon during Northern Strike 24-2

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Justin Sawgle, a 127th Logistics Readiness Squadron POL technician, and Latvian Air Force Sgt. Andris Masiulis, refuel a U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon during Northern Strike 24-2, Aug. 6, 2024, at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan. Latvia and Michigan have been partnered together through the State Partnership Program since 1992. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2024 21:40
|Photo ID:
|8574859
|VIRIN:
|240806-Z-ZH169-2075
|Resolution:
|6669x4446
|Size:
|5.85 MB
|Location:
|ALPENA, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
