    Latvia and Michigan partner to refuel Navy P-8 Poseidon during Northern Strike 24-2 [Image 9 of 9]

    Latvia and Michigan partner to refuel Navy P-8 Poseidon during Northern Strike 24-2

    ALPENA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tristan Viglianco 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Justin Sawgle, a 127th Logistics Readiness Squadron POL technician, and Latvian Air Force Sgt. Andris Masiulis, refuel a U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon during Northern Strike 24-2, Aug. 6, 2024, at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan. Latvia and Michigan have been partnered together through the State Partnership Program since 1992. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 21:40
    Photo ID: 8574859
    VIRIN: 240806-Z-ZH169-2075
    Resolution: 6669x4446
    Size: 5.85 MB
    Location: ALPENA, MICHIGAN, US
    State Partnership Program
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Navy
    127th Wing
    Latvian Air Force
    NS242

