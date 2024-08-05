A U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon parks on the ramp during Northern Strike 24-2, Aug. 6, 2024, at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan. The P-8 is a maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft enabling search-and-rescue training in Lake Huron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2024 Date Posted: 08.06.2024 Location: ALPENA, MICHIGAN, US
Latvia and Michigan partner to refuel Navy P-8 Poseidon during Northern Strike 24-2 [Image 9 of 9]