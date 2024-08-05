U.S. and Latvian military personnel refuel a U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon during Northern Strike 24-2, Aug. 6, 2024, at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan. Latvia and Michigan have been partnered together through the State Partnership Program since 1992. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2024 Date Posted: 08.06.2024 21:40 Photo ID: 8574856 VIRIN: 240806-Z-ZH169-2096 Resolution: 6297x4198 Size: 5.24 MB Location: ALPENA, MICHIGAN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Latvia and Michigan partner to refuel Navy P-8 Poseidon during Northern Strike 24-2 [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.