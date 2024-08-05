Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Latvia and Michigan partner to refuel Navy P-8 Poseidon during Northern Strike 24-2 [Image 1 of 9]

    Latvia and Michigan partner to refuel Navy P-8 Poseidon during Northern Strike 24-2

    ALPENA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tristan Viglianco 

    Michigan National Guard

    A U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon parks on the ramp during Northern Strike 24-2, Aug. 6, 2024, at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan. The P-8 is a maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft enabling search-and-rescue training in Lake Huron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 21:40
    Photo ID: 8574851
    VIRIN: 240806-Z-ZH169-1069
    Resolution: 7022x4681
    Size: 6.6 MB
    Location: ALPENA, MICHIGAN, US
    This work, Latvia and Michigan partner to refuel Navy P-8 Poseidon during Northern Strike 24-2 [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    State Partnership Program
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Navy
    127th Wing
    Latvian Air Force
    NS242

