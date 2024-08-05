Latvia and Michigan partner to refuel Navy P-8 Poseidon during Northern Strike 24-2

A U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon parks on the ramp during Northern Strike 24-2, Aug. 6, 2024, at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan. The P-8 is a maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft enabling search-and-rescue training in Lake Huron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)
|08.06.2024
08.06.2024
8574851
240806-Z-ZH169-1069
7022x4681
6.6 MB
|ALPENA, MICHIGAN, US
