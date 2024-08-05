Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    944th Fighter Wing’s 52nd Fighter Squadron welcomes new Ninja commander [Image 4 of 4]

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken 

    944th Fighter Wing

    Lt. Col. Joshua “Juice” Jones, 52nd Fighter Squadron commander, addresses attendees during the 52nd FS change of command ceremony after officially taking command from Lt. Col. Christopher “Lube” Lowe, at Luke Air Force Base, Aug. 3, 2024. Col. Peter Cossette, 944th Operations Group Commander, presided over the ceremony and praised Lowe for his leadership and welcomed Jones, expressing confidence in his ability to lead the squadron to new heights. "Lube and Juice are both incredible fathers and husbands,” said Cossette. “They care about their squadron, and they are two of the most lethal fighter pilots that I know.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 16:20
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Luke Air Force Base
    Pilot
    Air Force Reserve Command
    944th Fighter Wing
    F-35 Training
    52nd Fighter Squadron

