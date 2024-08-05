944th Fighter Wing’s 52nd Fighter Squadron welcomes new Ninja commander

Lt. Col. Joshua “Juice” Jones, 52nd Fighter Squadron commander, addresses attendees during the 52nd FS change of command ceremony after officially taking command from Lt. Col. Christopher “Lube” Lowe, at Luke Air Force Base, Aug. 3, 2024. Col. Peter Cossette, 944th Operations Group Commander, presided over the ceremony and praised Lowe for his leadership and welcomed Jones, expressing confidence in his ability to lead the squadron to new heights. "Lube and Juice are both incredible fathers and husbands,” said Cossette. “They care about their squadron, and they are two of the most lethal fighter pilots that I know.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)

